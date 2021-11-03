Vanguard Group Inc. Has $79.15 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $79,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RUBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

