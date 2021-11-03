Vanguard Group Inc. Has $75.24 Million Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $75,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,389 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.