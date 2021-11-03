Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.88% of ScanSource worth $77,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $966.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

