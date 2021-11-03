Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 66,708 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $73,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 164,025 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 470,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.88. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

