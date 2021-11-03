Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 110,332 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $71,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENX. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

