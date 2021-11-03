Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.1% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $61,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,037. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $129.10 and a 12-month high of $165.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

