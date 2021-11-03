VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

