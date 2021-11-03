Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading 9.2% Higher

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.70. 23,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 462,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

