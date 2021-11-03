UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UNF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.45. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $168.99 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.30.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

