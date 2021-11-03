Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 1,001,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,716. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

