Twitter, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Twitter in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Twitter stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,834 shares of company stock worth $5,513,939. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

