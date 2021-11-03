TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $32.97

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.97, but opened at $32.19. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 11,019 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

