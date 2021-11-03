Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TRVI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

