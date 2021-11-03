Traders Buy Large Volume of CarParts.com Call Options (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,854 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical daily volume of 954 call options.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 160,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 221,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 2,948,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $840.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

