TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 586,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 331,329 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $6,435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 97,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 76,658 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPGY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

