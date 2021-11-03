Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.47

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.47 and last traded at C$46.46, with a volume of 157680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$13.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.34 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,826,058 shares in the company, valued at C$285,434,715.72. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,984 shares of company stock valued at $459,006.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.