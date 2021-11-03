Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torrid stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

CURV opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Torrid has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.