Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

TORXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

