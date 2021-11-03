TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $253.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.
BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.60.
Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $264.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
