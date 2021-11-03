TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $253.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.60.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $264.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.