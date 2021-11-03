Todd E. Simpson Sells 33,564 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24.

Seagen stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.49. 496,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,499. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.