Todd A. Adams Sells 644,480 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.