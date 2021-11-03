Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.51 Million

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report sales of $177.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $182.28 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $737.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.70 million to $825.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $886.82 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 105.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tilray by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 62,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,328,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.