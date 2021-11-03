Tiger King Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $199.24 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 229.1% higher against the dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00080257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00074674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00103649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,016.64 or 0.99893558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.23 or 0.07233596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026976 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

