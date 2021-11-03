Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

TRI stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$145.28. 179,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$99.11 and a 52-week high of C$152.03. The company has a market cap of C$72.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$145.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.11.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$143.29.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

