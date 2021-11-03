Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

