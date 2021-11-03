The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $27,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after acquiring an additional 809,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 729,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

