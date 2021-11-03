The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 97,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,379. The Honest has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

