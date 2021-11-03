The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 102,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,175. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

