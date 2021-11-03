The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

The First of Long Island stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

