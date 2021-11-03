The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.70 million-$261.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.01 million.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 733,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.