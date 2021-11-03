The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $2998.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

ANDE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

