TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 64,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,687. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TETRA Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

