TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr Acquires 300,000 Shares

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TESS stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

