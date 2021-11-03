Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $89.29 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

