Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,811 shares of company stock worth $583,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

