Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.