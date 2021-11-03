Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.29 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.67 ($3.14).

Shares of O2D remained flat at $€2.29 ($2.69) during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,357,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

