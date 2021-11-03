Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$35.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

