TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

CGBD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 12,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TCG BDC stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

