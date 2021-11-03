TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $762.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TCG BDC stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

