TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy stock opened at C$67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.91.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.47.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

