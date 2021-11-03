Tattooed Chef (TTCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.12. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

