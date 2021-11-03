Tapmydata Price Tops $0.14 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $7,339.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00317653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014365 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

