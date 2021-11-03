Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 24,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 771,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.11, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

