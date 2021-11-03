Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TNDM traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $141.41. 774,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.48 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.