Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen Sells 8,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 476,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.