Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $399,000 Position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

Shares of BATS DSJA opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

