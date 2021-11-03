Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $368,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

