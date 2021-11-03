Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,543 Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

