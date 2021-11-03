Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.53% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 3,582.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRAK opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.34. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02.

