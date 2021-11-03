Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.53% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 3,582.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRAK opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.34. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.